La Liga: Barcelona Beat Mallorca to Snap Three-match Losing Run at Home

Barcelona defeated lowly Mallorca 2-1 on Sunday to snap a three-match losing run at Camp Nou in all competitions as they climbed to second in LaLiga behind champions Real Madrid.

With Real already having secured a record-extending 35th LaLiga title on Saturday, Barcelona made sure the disappointment of being out of the running for the top prize did not distract them from the job at hand.

Memphis Depay’s first-half strike calmed nerves at Camp Nou, where almost half the seats remained empty as fans disappointed with their team’s showing this season opted to stay away.

Captain Sergio Busquets extended their lead early in the second half from a rebound.

Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo took advantage of a lapse in Barca’s defence to fire home a consolation from close range in the 79th minute.

Xavi Hernandez’s team leapfrogged Sevilla to second in the standings. They are two points ahead of Julen Lopetegui’s side with 66 points.

With four games left, champions Real hold an unassailable 15-point lead over Barca.

