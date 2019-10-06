La Liga Barcelona vs Sevilla Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona are all set to host Sevilla at Camp Nou on Sunday as both teams look to push towards the top of the La Liga table. Barça have had a roller-coaster start to their 2019-20 LaLiga Santander campaign, impressively winning all three of their home games so far but struggling on the road before last weekend's much needed 2-0 victory at Getafe.

Positives for Barça have been promising starts by summer signings Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong, as well as the startling impact by 16-year-old youth team product Ansu Fati. However, they have been frustrated by been injury issues to captain and talisman Lionel Messi, that has seen him get reduced to just 91 minutes of La Liga action so far this season.

Sevilla have had a similarly up and down beginning to their campaign. Julen Lopetegui's new-look side were top of the table after taking 10 points from their first four games only to stumble to defeats against Madrid and Eibar, before returning to form with a bang in Sunday's thrilling 3-2 win at home to Real Sociedad.

This fixture has promised goals in recent years - Sevilla lost 4-2 at the Camp Nou last October, with Barça's ex-Sevilla midfielder Ivan Rakitic scoring against his old club. The Catalans also won the reverse fixture at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, with Messi bagging a hat-trick after Navas had opened the scoring early. The teams also met in the 2018/19 Copa del Rey, with Sevilla winning the first leg 2-0 at home, but Barca roaring back to progress thanks to a 6-1 victory in the return.

What Sevilla will be up against as they face Barcelona is the history - Sevilla have not won at the Camp Nou in La Liga since 2003.

La Liga 2019 Barcelona predicted line-up vs Sevilla: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Pique, Todibo, Semedo; Arthur, Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Griezmann, Suarez, Messi.

La Liga 2019 Sevilla predicted line-up vs Barcelona: Vaclik; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Banega, Fernando, Jordan; Ocampos, Luuk de Jong, Nolito.

Where to watch La Liga Barcelona vs Sevilla live in India?

Barcelona vs Sevilla will commence at 12:30AM IST on Monday, October 7. The La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Sevilla match will be played at the Camp Nou in Barcelona. The La Liga Barcelona vs Sevilla match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Barcelona vs Sevilla live streaming?

Barcelona vs Sevilla live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

