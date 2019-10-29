La Liga, Barcelona vs Valladolid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona will host Valladolid, who climbed into mid-table at the weekend after a 2-0 win at home to Eibar, at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona had the weekend off due to the postponement of last Saturday's scheduled El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Valladolid do have a better defence than Barcelona, and have conceding just nine goals to Barcelona's 10 and having played a game more. Valladolid though have just scored 10 to Barcelona' 23.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann are all likely to start ahead of a midfield of Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong, which has begun to gel as a unit in recent weeks.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona predicted starting line-up vs Valladolid: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, De Jong, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann.

La Liga 2019-20 Valladolid predicted starting line-up vs Barcelona: Masip; Moyano, Salisu, Olivas, Nacho; Antoñito, Fernandez, Míchel, Villa; Guardiola, Plano.

Where to watch La Liga Barcelona vs Valladolid live in India?

Barcelona vs Valladolid will commence at 1.45 AM on Wednesday, October 30. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Valladolid match will be played at the Camp Nou. The La Liga Barcelona vs Valladolid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Valladolid live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Valladolid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

