Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga, Barcelona vs Valladolid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Barcelona take on Valladolid at Camp Nou in La Liga, with the aim of regaining their position at the top of the points table.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 29, 2019, 11:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
La Liga, Barcelona vs Valladolid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona will host Valladolid, who climbed into mid-table at the weekend after a 2-0 win at home to Eibar, at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona had the weekend off due to the postponement of last Saturday's scheduled El Clasico against Real Madrid at the Camp Nou.

Valladolid do have a better defence than Barcelona, and have conceding just nine goals to Barcelona's 10 and having played a game more. Valladolid though have just scored 10 to Barcelona' 23.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Antoine Griezmann are all likely to start ahead of a midfield of Arthur Melo, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong, which has begun to gel as a unit in recent weeks.

La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona predicted starting line-up vs Valladolid: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Vidal, De Jong, Rakitic; Messi, Suarez, Griezmann.

La Liga 2019-20 Valladolid predicted starting line-up vs Barcelona: Masip; Moyano, Salisu, Olivas, Nacho; Antoñito, Fernandez, Míchel, Villa; Guardiola, Plano.

Where to watch La Liga Barcelona vs Valladolid live in India?

Barcelona vs Valladolid will commence at 1.45 AM on Wednesday, October 30. The La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Valladolid match will be played at the Camp Nou. The La Liga Barcelona vs Valladolid match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Barcelona vs Valladolid live streaming?

The Barcelona vs Valladolid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram