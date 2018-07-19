La Liga Boss Convinced Ronaldo Move to Juventus Due to Spanish Tax Laws

Whilst most sat wondering about what prompted Cristiano Ronaldo’s move from Real Madrid to Juventus, La Liga chief Javier Tebas believes it has nothing to do with football, but is more to do with the country’s tax laws. The top tax rate in Italy it is 46.29 percent, compared to 52 percent in Spain.Days after Portugal were eliminated from the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo’s move to Turin was confirmed, and Tebas is not happy about it as he believes this will impact the growth of La Liga.After nine seasons at Real, the superstar forward left for Italy after the two clubs agreed to a 100 million Euro transfer. At Real Madrid, Ronaldo won two Liga titles, two Spanish Cup titles and three FIFA Club World Cups apart from four UEFA Champions League titles."His departure to Italy favours him because he will earn more money than here," Tebas told Marca TV. "From an international view, in Spain we have a problem that we can't compete from a fiscal standpoint.”"When it comes to having the same wage offer from Real Madrid, Ronaldo gets more net by being in Italy. That must have added when it came to him making the decision.”"In the big leagues, the worst fiscal treatment players get is in Spain. When you earn big sums of money then that small difference is already a lot of money for a player.”"We have to work on this because having this fiscal situation penalises us and prevents us from growing as a competition."Before the World Cup kicked off in Russia, Ronaldo had reached a deal with Spanish tax authorities that he would serve a two-year suspended sentence and pay a fine of 18.8 million Euros to close a tax evasion case.According to reports in Italy in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Ronaldo will benefit from the new tax laws as contributors who move from another country pay only 100,000 Euros as taxes on off-shore earnings.