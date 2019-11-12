La Liga Celebrates Lionel Messi's Hat-trick with Amitabh Bachchan's Famous Dialogue from Kalia

Lionel Messi scored his first hat-trick of the season in a 4-1 win over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou on Saturday. After scoring his 34th hat-trick, Messi has equalled the record of Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in the Spanish league. Celebrations were at its peak after the Argentinian striker's magnificent footwork helped the Spanish outfit retain their top spot on the league standings. La Liga decided to cherish Messi's stunning performance by giving it a Bollywood touch.

La Liga posted a picture of Messi showing thumbs up after netting his hat-trick. Along with the picture, La Liga opted for a famous dialogue from Bollywood actor Amitab Bachchan's film Kalia.

La Liga wrote, "Hum Jaha Pe Khade Hote Hai, Line Wahi Se Shuru Hoti Hain".

Praising Messi for his free kicks, Barca defender Sergio Busquets said, "We have a very big advantage, we have the best player in the world on our side who is also the best at taking free-kicks."

"Little by little he has been improving at free kicks, he used to find them hard. Having him around gives us a real boost," he added.

Currently, Barcelona lead the La Liga standings with 25 points from 12 games, level with second-placed Real Madrid who eased to a 4-0 win at Eibar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.