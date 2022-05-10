La Liga: Champions League and Relegation on Agenda in Midweek Round

The midweek round of matches in La Liga continues with four games on Wednesday evening that will have a big say in who goes down and who qualifies for next season’s Champions League.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

A win for Atletico Madrid in their visit to Elche would assure that Diego Simeone’s side finishes at least in fourth place and assures a place in next season’s Champions League.

Last weekend’s results mean Atletico are six points clear of Betis, who are fifth, with three games left to play and with a superior head-to-head goal difference and three points against a rival that needs a win to assure their survival in the top flight for another season, would be enough, Xinhua reports.

Third-place Sevilla are also in action on Wednesday, with a win at home to Mallorca also sealing the presence of Julen Lopetegui’s side in next season’s Champions League.

Mallorca travel to the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium still reeling from the 6-2 home defeat against Granada on Saturday that saw them drop into the bottom three and Javier Aguirre’s men are obliged to get something from the game.

If Sevilla beat Mallorca, it would have a knock-on effect meaning that Elche would be mathematically safe from relegation.

Wednesday kicks off with Deportivo Alaves at home to Espanyol in a game the home side have to win to have any chance of staying up.

A defeat could see Alaves relegated on Wednesday night, depending on Granada’s result at home to Athletic Club Bilbao on Tuesday, and even a win would probably only delay the inevitable until the weekend.

Wednesday’s fourth match sees Getafe visit Osasuna also needing points to assure their survival and three points for Quique Sanchez Flores’ side in Pamplona would also see them retain their top-flight place if Mallorca lose in Seville.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.