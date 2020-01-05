Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga: Chinese Media Hails Wu Lei's Goal against Barcelona

Chinese footballer Wu Lei scored an 88th-minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw for Espanyol against Barcelona in La Liga.

IANS

Updated:January 5, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga: Chinese Media Hails Wu Lei's Goal against Barcelona
Wu Lei (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Beijing: Wu Lei's equalising goal for Espanyol against Barcelona has sparked a wave of praises from media and fans in China.

Wu scored in the 88th minute to earn a 2-2 draw for Espanyol on Saturday as he drove a shot past the Barca goalkeeper Norberto Neto from narrow angle after receiving a pass from Matias Vargas, reports Xinhua news agency.

"You are a burst of light in the dark! Wu Lei saves his team as a substitute and makes history to score against Barcelona," football website Dongquidi titled an article with Wu's scoring video, which was viewed by 1.3 million people.

"Wu Lei's goal" has become the top search at China's twitter-like platform Weibo.com, a rare condition for sports news.

Chinese football has been suffering a wave of criticism after the national team lost to Syria 2-1 in the World Cup qualifier, which resulted in Italian Marcello Lippi's quit as head coach in November.

Chinese broadcaster CCTV commentator He Wei wrote in his microblog that Wu Lei's goal brought a rare happiness to the Chinese fans in the trough of Chinese football.

"In one of the darkest times of Chinese football, a goal from Wu Lei could spark such joys. Come on, Chinese football!," he wrote.

Wu is the first Chinese player to score against Barcelona in official matches. The goal was the 29-year-old's second this season and fifth since he joined the Spanish club in 2019.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram