La Liga: Eden Hazard to Make Real Madrid Debut against Levante, Confirms Zinedine Zidane
Eden Hazard missed the first three weeks of the season with an injury, during which Real Madrid won one and drew two.
Eden Hazard will make his Real Madrid debut in La Liga (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said Friday that big-money summer signing Eden Hazard has been passed fit and will make his long-awaited La Liga debut against Levante on Saturday.
"We all want to see Eden," said Zidane. "There's a lot of pressure on him, a lot of expectation. But he is ready and that is the most important thing."
Hazard was expected to make his debut in Vigo in the opening round in mid-August after joining Madrid for an initial 100 million euros from Chelsea in June.
But the Belgian pulled up with a thigh strain at the club's training base in Valdebebas and had to sit out the first three weeks of the season during which Real struggled, collecting one win and two draws.
Zidane, however, called for patience as Hazard finds his feet again.
"We have to go gently," he said. "He (Hazard) was injured for three weeks, he has been back for a week.
"We have seven games in 21 days and we will have to go gently. It will be up to me to keep an eye on his minutes and his playing time, because we need him over a long period, for several matches, not for one."
Hazard's return is timely for Madrid who also start their Champions League campaign against Paris Saint-Germain next week, especially as Luka Modric was druled out this week with a groin strain.
"The season starts now," said Zidane. "We have seven games in 21 days and I think that's what we need, anyway, to play, make matches, compete... that's what players want."
The Frenchman also shrugged off criticism of the team following their indifferent start to the season.
"The comments, everything that is said, that's not going to change," he said.
"We know what we want to change within (the team), we will do everything to do things well. Enough talk, we have perform on the pitch."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- The Largest Flying Dinosaur Was the Size of a Plane, Find Scientists
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser
- Messi: Not Sure if Barcelona Did Everything to Bring Neymar Back From PSG