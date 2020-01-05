Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
3-min read

La Liga: FC Barcelona Concede Late to be Held 2-2 at Last-place Espanyol in Catalan Derby

La Liga 2019-20: Wu Lei became the first Chinese player to score against Barcelona as Espanyol held them to a 2-2 draw.

Associated Press

Updated:January 5, 2020, 10:33 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga: FC Barcelona Concede Late to be Held 2-2 at Last-place Espanyol in Catalan Derby
Wu Lei scored as FC Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw with Espanyol. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona: China forward Wu Lei scored late to give Espanyol a 2-2 draw against 10-man Barcelona in Saturday's Catalan capital derby between the best and worst teams in the La Liga.

Barcelona's third draw in four rounds left it level on points midway through the season with second-place Real Madrid, which beat Getafe 3-0 hours before. Barcelona kept the league lead on goal difference - and Espanyol remained last - after 19 of 38 games.

La Liga said Wu is the first Chinese player to score against Barcelona. The substitute got the equaliser for Espanyol with two minutes remaining after Luis Suárez had played a key role in putting Barcelona 2-1 ahead. Espanyol were helped when Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was sent off for a second yellow card with 15 minutes remaining.

"The hardest thing to do is to turn a game around when playing on the road," Suárez said. "I leave feeling we let these points slip away. Of course, when a rival plays with an extra man, it gets a boost. But that can't be an excuse."

Suárez canceled out David López's first-half goal by scoring in the 50th with a precise touch of the tip of his right boot to steer Jordi Alba's lobbed pass between goalkeeper Diego López and his near post.

Suárez's assist for substitute Arturo Vidal to give Barcelona the lead nine minutes later was just as impressive. Suárez first dribbled around a defender before using the outside of his right boot to flip a pass across the box for Vidal to head home.

Barcelona were heading for a comeback win until Wu broke free down the right side of the area to receive a pass from Matías Vargas and drove an angled shot past goalkeeper Neto.

The gutsy performance by Espanyol came in the debut of coach Espanyol coach Abelardo Fernández, a former Barcelona defender, who became the club's third coach of the season last week during the league's winter break.

Espanyol remained winless in 10 home league matches this season, but their players and fans treated the draw as a great victory over their fiercest rival.

"(It's) a turning point for these players who have suffered so much," Abelardo said. "They gave it their all against a great team. The expulsion of De Jong helped us, but my team was never out of the match and deserved the point. If we compete like this, we will be hard to beat."

Abelardo has a reputation for taking over troubled teams without star talent and making them competitive from his previous stints at Sporting Gijón and Alavés.

Neto made his second start of the season for Barcelona in place of injured goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who is expected to be sidelined for around a week with a tendon problem.

Neto could do nothing to stop David López from putting the hosts in front in the 23rd when he sent a glancing header of Marc Roca's free kick just inside the far post.

Barcelona didn't threaten to score until just before halftime, when Suárez hit the goalframe.

Suárez pulled the visitors level with his 11th league goal this season when he was left unmarked in Espanyol's only mistake of the match.

Vidal, sent on at halftime by coach Ernesto Valverde, scored his sixth goal for Barcelona - most as a substitute - this season.

Suárez went close to scoring after Lionel Messi coasted past four defenders before setting him up, only for Diego López to save the Uruguayan's shot in the 65th.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Valencia will travel to Saudi Arabia to contest the new-look Spanish Super Cup next week.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram