La Liga FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

FC Barcelona host Athletic Club at Camp Nou on Monday in La Liga action, from 01:30 AM IST onwards. The Catalan giants enter the fixture after securing a spot in the Europa League Round of 16, as Xavi’s side thrashed Napoli 4-2 in the second leg. Athletic Bilbao also come in with a dominating 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in league action. The two sides have history, with the recent encounter being Athletic Club knocking out FC Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey Round of 16 clash. Athletic also knocked out Real Madrid in the quarters to make it to the Copa Del Rey semi-finals as they face Valencia. The encounter between Barcelona and Athletic Club is quite personal as there is plenty of bad blood between the two sides, making the clash all the more exciting. Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club live streaming online and telecast.

La Liga FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club: Team News, Injury Update

For Barcelona, coach Xavi will look to play the same XI that conquered Napoli, with Aubameyang, Torres and Traore leading the front. Martin Braithwaite is back in action, Ousmane Dembele is also now an option for Xavi as well as the Blaugranas have a majority of their players fit.

For Athletic Club, coach Marcelino Garcia will also aim to play the same XI which demolished Real Sociedad. Oier Zarraga is not available as the mid-fielder is serving his suspension period, Nico Williams is sidelined due to a hamstring injury, but could be available if recovered in time.

FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club probable XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Marc Andre ter Stegen (GK), Jordi Alba, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Serginho Dest, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traore

Athletic Club Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Unai Simmon (GK), Yuri Berchiche, Inigo Martinez, Daniel Vivian, Oscar de Marcos, Iker Munian, Mikel Vesga, Dani Garcia, Alex Berenguer, Inaki Williams, Raul Garcia

What time is the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 01:30 AM IST at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club fixture?

The match between FC Barcelona and Athletic Club will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

