La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga returns to action in the new season and the exciting part is fans return to the stadiums after missing out an entire year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Catalan giants FC Barcelona take on rivals Real Sociedad, however, there is no Lionel Messi this time for the Blaugranas after 17 years. In the biggest upset in football, FC Barcelona were not able to provide their superstar a contract due to financial regulations, despite bolstering the squad. The Argentine will don the PSG jersey and FC Barcelona will have to move on from the heartbreak.

Bringing in Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, Barcelona have strengthened their attack and midfield options and will test their strength against Real Sociedad, who had an impressive last season finishing fifth and qualifying for the Europa League. Fans will be ecstatic to return to the stadiums and for those watching from home, can get the FCB vs RSO Live Streaming Details and Telecast details here.

La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad: Team News, Injury Update

Barcelona players Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati are out. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Oscar Mingueza and Sergio Aguero are also out due to injuries. The good news for Barcelona is that Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite and Pedri will be starting in the XI and Depay may also feature in the XI, if not, then will certainly be on the bench.

For Real Sociedad, Alexander Isak will start along with Willian Jose, bolstering the RSO attack. Asier Illarramendi is also set to feature after recovering from his injuries.

FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad probable XI:

FC Barcelona Predicted Starting line-up: Neto (GK), Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Araujo, Sergino Dest, Sergio Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite, Antoine Griezmann.

Real Sociedad Predicted Starting line-up: Remiro (GK), Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Zaldua, Zubimendi, Merino, Portu, David Silva, Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak

What time is the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 11:30 pm IST at Camp Nou.

What TV channel will show the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match?

The La Liga matches will not be broadcasted in India.

How can I stream the La Liga FC Barcelona vs Real Sociedad fixture?

The match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad can be live-streamed on Facebook.

