FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

La Liga Football Schools Provide E-Training to Kids

La Liga

La Liga

La Liga along with 'India On Track' is organising 60 sessions a week and so far over 1500 kids.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 3:50 PM IST
Share this:

Mumbai: La Liga's grassroots football development program in India, La Liga Football Schools, is providing e-training to kids during the COVID-19 lockdown in India.

La Liga along with 'India On Track' is organising 60 sessions a week and so far over 1500 kids have already attended the program from eight cities across India. This initiative is part of the global project taken up by La Liga Sports Projects Department called La Liga at Home, a statement said.

La Liga Football Schools aim to bring the passion for the sport into the homes of all its students during the COVID-19 pandemic. La Liga coaches are communicating digitally with the students via various training modules which includes physical, mental and skill development.

The program has been further expanded to include children who may not be enrolled in the on-ground centres and has made training available to any interested child aged between 5-18 years.

These children can attend a free trial session, and participate in a group or individual session with international coaches, for a small fee.

The sessions lasting between 60-90 minutes, are conducted by La Liga Football Schools' coaches and consist of activities which include strength exercises, quiz contests, historic match visuals and so on.

Apart from these sessions, the students will have access to different content on social media like tactical sessions, importance of nutrition, how to be active and fit at home, information about La Liga clubs and even quiz games in order to increase their knowledge about the competition.

Currently, LLFS is running 25 such training centers in Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Bengaluru. On average, around 15 to 18 kids participate in each of these training modules.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,509

    +42,220*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,634

    +74,309*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,736

    +26,938*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,389

    +5,151*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres