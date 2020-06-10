La Liga Full Schedule and Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch in India

La Liga president Javier Tebas said the games would have to go on and from Thursday they will, with stadiums full of virtual fans, crowd noise from a computer game and fewer than 300 people allowed to attend.

As Ligue 1 in France was called off and the Premier League, still the benchmark for Spanish football, tied itself in knots, La Liga has been steadfast in its pursuit of completion.

"I always believed we would play again," said Tebas on Sunday.

The government in Spain had indicated it would be good for morale, perhaps even important for their standing in the world, while the country's infatuation with football meant the prime minister was often addressing the question of its return.

The league will resume after nearly three months, when the coronavirus pandemic brought all sport around the world to a grinding halt. La Liga will become the second high–profile league to resume action after the German Bundesliga, which restarted last month.

Full Schedule and Live Streaming

June 12: Sevilla vs Real Betis, 1:30 AM IST - Granada vs Getafe - 11 PM IST

June 13: Valencia vs Levante - 1.30 AM IST, Espanyol vs Deportivo Alaves - 5.30 PM IST, Celta Vigo vs Villarreal - 8.30 PM IST, Leganes vs Real Valladolid - 11 PM IST

June 14: Mallorca vs Barcelona - 1.30 AM IST, Athletic Club vs Atletico Madrid - 5.30 PM IST, Real Madrid vs Eibar - 11 PM IST

June 15: Real Sociedad vs Osasuna - 1.30 AM IST, Levante vs Sevilla - 11.00 PM IST

June 16: Real Betis vs. Granada - 1.30 AM IST, Getafe vs Espanyol - 11.00 PM IST, Villareal vs RCD Mallorca - 11.00 PM IST

June 17: Barcelona vs. Leganes - 1.30 AM IST, Eibar vs Athletic Bilbao - 11.00 PM IST, Real Valladolid vs. RC Celta - 11.00 PM IST

June 18: Osasuna vs. Atletico Madrid - 1.30 AM IST, Alaves vs. Real Sociedad - 11.00 PM IST

June 19: Real Madrid vs. Valencia - 1:30 AM IST

Fans in India can live stream all matches on Facebook.