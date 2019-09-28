La Liga Getafe vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Barcelona will travel to Getafe without their star striker Lionel Messi for their third game of the week. Messi, who on Monday won Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, suffered an injury during Barcelona's 2-1 victory win over Villarreal. Confirming the same, the club said in a statement, "First team player Leo Messi has elongated his left adductor. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

Getafe, on the other hand, will host Barca without Vitorino Antunes and Amath Ndiaye.

Speaking to reporters on Messi's injury, coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday. "I don't know how he is. I hope he is back soon. If he is with us, we are stronger, but we have resources to be able to manage."

"We play at all sorts of times," Valverde said. "I'm not worried. What I'm concerned with is taking a step forward, because we haven't had good results away. We are obliged to improve because they are a very tough team."

The La Liga 2019 Gefate vs Barcelona fixture will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, in Getafe, Madrid Spain.

La Liga Getafe Possible Line up vs Barcelona: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Cabrera, Nyom; Fajr, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Mata, Molina

La Liga Barcelona Possible Line up vs Getafe: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Dembele, Suarez, Griezmann

Where to watch La Liga Getafe vs Barcelona live in India (TV channels)?

Getafe will welcome Barcelona at 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 28. The La Liga 2019 Getafe vs Barcelona match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, in Getafe, Madrid Spain. The La Liga Getafe vs Barcelon live telecast will be Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Getafe vs Barcelona live streaming?

The Getafe vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

