Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga Getafe vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

Getafe take on Barcelona at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez in the La Liga on Saturday.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 28, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
La Liga Getafe vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Live Telecast, Timings in India
Getafe take on Barcelona (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona will travel to Getafe without their star striker Lionel Messi for their third game of the week. Messi, who on Monday won Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award, suffered an injury during Barcelona's 2-1 victory win over Villarreal. Confirming the same, the club said in a statement, "First team player Leo Messi has elongated his left adductor. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability."

Getafe, on the other hand, will host Barca without Vitorino Antunes and Amath Ndiaye.

Speaking to reporters on Messi's injury, coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday. "I don't know how he is. I hope he is back soon. If he is with us, we are stronger, but we have resources to be able to manage."

"We play at all sorts of times," Valverde said. "I'm not worried. What I'm concerned with is taking a step forward, because we haven't had good results away. We are obliged to improve because they are a very tough team."

The La Liga 2019 Gefate vs Barcelona fixture will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, in Getafe, Madrid Spain.

La Liga Getafe Possible Line up vs Barcelona: Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Cabrera, Nyom; Fajr, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella; Mata, Molina

La Liga Barcelona Possible Line up vs Getafe: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, De Jong, Arthur; Dembele, Suarez, Griezmann

Where to watch La Liga Getafe vs Barcelona live in India (TV channels)?

Getafe will welcome Barcelona at 7:30 pm on Saturday, September 28. The La Liga 2019 Getafe vs Barcelona match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, in Getafe, Madrid Spain. The La Liga Getafe vs Barcelon live telecast will be Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Getafe vs Barcelona live streaming?

The Getafe vs Barcelona live stream will be available on the Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram