La Liga: Granada Go Top of the Table With 1-0 Win Over Real Betis
La Liga 2019-20: Alvaro Vadillo scored the sole goal of the match as Granada beat Real Betis.
Alvaro Vadillo scored in Granada's win. (Photo Credit: @LaLigaEN)
Madrid: Promoted Granada moved to the top of Liga on Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Real Betis while Real Sociedad climbed to third.
Alvaro Vadillo scored the only goal in the 61st minute to give Granada a sixth win of the season and the third in their last four matches.
They moved one point ahead of three clubs on 19 points, while fellow Andalusians Betis stay 18th.
One of that trio is second-placed Barcelona, who did not play this weekend after their 'El Clasico' against Real Madrid was postponed because of unrest in Catalonia.
Real Sociedad moved up to third, level with Barca, earlier on Sunday after winning 1-0 away to Celta Vigo thanks to Swedish substitute Alexander Isak scoring the only goal with eight minutes left.
Atletico Madrid are a point back in fourth after beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Saturday night.
