La Liga: Granada in Second Place with 1-0 Win Over Osasuna
Granada defeated Osasuna 1-0 to climb up to the second spot in the La Liga points table.
Granada beat Osasuna 1-0 (Photo Credit: Granada/Twitter)
Granada provisionally climbed into second place in Spain's La Liga on Friday after edging past visitors Osasuna 1-0 courtesy of Domingos Duarte's first half header.
Duarte was left with too much space in the box and rose high to score in the 38th minute.
In an evenly balanced encounter with possession split right down the middle, Osasuna posed virtually no attacking threat, with their striker Chimy Avila cutting a lone figure up front.
Osasuna were left with 10 men when Fran Merida was sent off in stoppage time.
Duarte's goal was enough to lift Granada to 17 points, one behind leaders Real Madrid, who travel to Mallorca on Saturday.
Barcelona, on 16 points, take on Eibar while Atletico Madrid, in fourth on 15, host Valencia.
