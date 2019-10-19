Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga: Granada in Second Place with 1-0 Win Over Osasuna

Granada defeated Osasuna 1-0 to climb up to the second spot in the La Liga points table.

Reuters

Updated:October 19, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
La Liga: Granada in Second Place with 1-0 Win Over Osasuna
Granada beat Osasuna 1-0 (Photo Credit: Granada/Twitter)

Granada provisionally climbed into second place in Spain's La Liga on Friday after edging past visitors Osasuna 1-0 courtesy of Domingos Duarte's first half header.

Duarte was left with too much space in the box and rose high to score in the 38th minute.

In an evenly balanced encounter with possession split right down the middle, Osasuna posed virtually no attacking threat, with their striker Chimy Avila cutting a lone figure up front.

Osasuna were left with 10 men when Fran Merida was sent off in stoppage time.

Duarte's goal was enough to lift Granada to 17 points, one behind leaders Real Madrid, who travel to Mallorca on Saturday.

Barcelona, on 16 points, take on Eibar while Atletico Madrid, in fourth on 15, host Valencia.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram