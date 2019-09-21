La Liga Granada vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India
Granada face Barcelona on Saturday in what is the fifth La Liga match of the season for both teams.
Barcelona travel to Granada for their La Liga match. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona sit fifth in La Liga after a bumpy beginning to their title defence has seen them win only two of their opening four league games. Lionel Messi could make his first start of the league season at Granada, after coming off the bench in the second half in Dortmund during the Champions League. The Argentinian had been nursing a calf problem sustained on August 5.
"I thought he played well given the difficulty of the game," coach Ernesto Valverde said. "And given he has not done any pre-season. He was involved and good. Hopefully more minutes will help him and tomorrow is another day when he can play."
Ousmane Dembele will not be involved after he took a knock against Athletic Bilbao last season. Also, Jordi Alba is expected to be unavailable against Granada. The full-back has a hamstring problem, meaning Junior Firpo will likely make his first start since joining Barca from Real Betis in the summer.
La Liga 2019 Live: GRANADA VS BARCELONA Live Streaming
Where to watch La Liga 2019 Granada vs Barcelona live in India?
The Granada vs Barcelona match in La Liga will be played at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes in Granada. The La Liga Granada vs Barcelona live telecast will be on Facebook in India at 12.30AM.
How and where to watch La Liga 2019 Granada vs Barcelona live streaming?
The Granada vs Barcelona live stream will be available on Facebook and facebook.com website in India.
