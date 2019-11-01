Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

La Liga: Granada's Rise Halted By Defeat at Getafe

Granada lost to Getafe 3-1 as they failed to return to the top of the La Liga point table.

Reuters

November 1, 2019
La Liga: Granada's Rise Halted By Defeat at Getafe
Granada (Photo Credit: Granada/Twitter)

Granada missed a chance to extend their fairytale start to the season and return to the top of La Liga on Thursday as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Getafe.

The home side went ahead in the 35th minute with a sweeping strike from striker Angel Rodriguez after Granada had given the ball away in midfield.

They doubled their lead six minutes later when Mauro Arambarri headed home from a corner as Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva miscalculated when he tried to claim the cross into the box.

Granada winger Antonio Puertas gave the visitors a fighting chance of salvaging a point when he netted on the rebound from close range in the 74th minute but David Timor sealed victory for Getafe in the 88th by hammering a free kick in off the bar.

Granada had climbed to the top of the standings on Sunday after beating Real Betis 1-0 but they are now third on 20 points from 11 games, one point behind second-placed Real Madrid and two adrift of leaders Barcelona, who both have a game in hand.

Getafe moved up to ninth with 16 points.

