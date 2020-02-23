La Liga Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Levante will host league toppers Real Madrid in their La Liga faceoff at Ciutat de Valencia ground early on February 23, Sunday. La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Madrid will be played at 1.30AM IST. Real Madrid are currently leading the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 53 points, just one above the Catalan giants Barcelona. When they visit the 13th spot holder Levante for their next fixture, Real Madrid would try to get a win again. Madrid drew their last against Celta Vigo 2-2.

Levante have only won one from their last five La Liga games. But despite being one of the teams in the lower half of the team, Levante have scored an impressive 30 goals in 24 matches.

Striker Roger Marti has netted 10 of those goals, being preceded by only Lionel Messi (14) and Karim Benzema (13) in the Spanish league.

For Real Madrid, forward Eden Hazard will be available after a long break, having joined his side in their last fixture against Celta Vigo. Levante will be missing Rober Pier, Cheick Doukoure, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero and Hernani for Sunday's match. Ruben Rochina remains a doubt for this fixture. Zinedine Zidane's side will have Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz sidelined due to injury.

La Liga 2019-20 Levante Possible Starting Line-up vs Real Madrid: Fernandez, Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Toño García, Gonzalo Melero, Vukcevic, Campana, Bardhi, Roger, Morales.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up vs Levante: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Bale, Benzema, Hazard.

Where to watch La Liga Levante vs Real Madrid live in India?

Levante vs Real Madrid will commence at 1:30AM on Sunday, February 23. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Ciutat de Valencia ground. The Levante vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Madrid live streaming?

The Levante vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

