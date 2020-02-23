Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

La Liga 2019-20: Levante will host the table-toppers Real Madrid on Sunday.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 23, 2020, 1:01 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga Levante vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
Real Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Levante will host league toppers Real Madrid in their La Liga faceoff at Ciutat de Valencia ground early on February 23, Sunday. La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Madrid will be played at 1.30AM IST. Real Madrid are currently leading the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 53 points, just one above the Catalan giants Barcelona. When they visit the 13th spot holder Levante for their next fixture, Real Madrid would try to get a win again. Madrid drew their last against Celta Vigo 2-2.

Levante have only won one from their last five La Liga games. But despite being one of the teams in the lower half of the team, Levante have scored an impressive 30 goals in 24 matches.

Striker Roger Marti has netted 10 of those goals, being preceded by only Lionel Messi (14) and Karim Benzema (13) in the Spanish league.

For Real Madrid, forward Eden Hazard will be available after a long break, having joined his side in their last fixture against Celta Vigo. Levante will be missing Rober Pier, Cheick Doukoure, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero and Hernani for Sunday's match. Ruben Rochina remains a doubt for this fixture. Zinedine Zidane's side will have Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz sidelined due to injury.

La Liga 2019-20 Levante Possible Starting Line-up vs Real Madrid: Fernandez, Miramon, Vezo, Postigo, Toño García, Gonzalo Melero, Vukcevic, Campana, Bardhi, Roger, Morales.

La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid Possible Starting Line-up vs Levante: Courtois, Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Bale, Benzema, Hazard.

Where to watch La Liga Levante vs Real Madrid live in India?

Levante vs Real Madrid will commence at 1:30AM on Sunday, February 23. The La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Madrid match will be played at the Ciutat de Valencia ground. The Levante vs Real Madrid match live telecast will be on Facebook in India.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Levante vs Real Madrid live streaming?

The Levante vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram