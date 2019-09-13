Take the pledge to vote

La Liga: Lionel Messi Still Out But Barcelona Could Welcome Back Luis Suarez

Lionel Messi will not be playing against Valencia but Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde said hopefully Luis Suarez could play.

September 13, 2019
La Liga: Lionel Messi Still Out But Barcelona Could Welcome Back Luis Suarez
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Barcelona: Forward Luis Suarez could return to the Barcelona team for their La Liga game against Valencia, coach Ernesto Valverde said on Friday, adding that he was pessimistic about Lionel Messi's recovery.

"Suarez participated in a full training yesterday and again today," Valverde said. "We hope he can play."

The 32-year-old Uruguayan limped off with a calf problem in a 1-0 opening-weekend loss to Athletic Bilbao on 16 August. At the time the club forecast he would be out for a month. A return Saturday would be in line with that prediction.

On Thursday, Messi, who also has a calf problem, encouraged hopes that he would be back for Barcelona's opening Champions League game at Borussia Dortmund next Tuesday.

His coach was more cautious on Friday.

"We think he's about to come back," Valverde said. "I don't want to say anything to avoid creating expectations, but I think it will be difficult for Tuesday."

Barcelona have one win in three games, their worst league start since 2008.

On Saturday, they welcome a Valencia team that has the same record but has been plunged into crisis following the surprising dismissal of coach Marcelino.

