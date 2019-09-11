La Liga: Lionel Messi Unlikely to Feature for Barcelona against Valencia

Lionel Messi has not fully recovered from his calf injury and will not be making his La Liga debut yet this season as Barcelona prepare to face Valencia on Saturday. Messi though continues to train alone on the periphery of the squad and hasn't returned to full training.

Messi had picked up the injury on his first day back at pre-season training back on August 5. Though intially it was confirmed as a minor strain, Messi has been unable to train without discomfort which has forced those initial estimates to be revised.

With Messi in their ranks, Barcelona lost their La Liga opener 1-0 away to Athletic Club before beating Real Betis 5-2 at Nou Camp and then being held to a 2-2 draw away at Osasuna.

During the international break, Messi had dedicated his time to getting back to full fitness. If Messi misses the Valencia game, the next possible return day fo the Argentine superstar can be the away match against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League. If not, Messi's return will happen on September 21 in LaLiga.

SUAREZ A DOUBT TOO

Luis Suarez was forced off in the opening match of the season and is close to a full return. However, as is the case with Messi, it's important not to rush him back from his calf injury, unless he's fully recovered. So far Barcelona hasn't confirmed his absence against Valencia.

