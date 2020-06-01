La Liga Matches to be Played Everyday and Timings Announced, Javier Tebas Unveils 'Applause to Infinity' Initiative

With La Liga set to return on June 11, Javier Tebas confirmed that there will be matches on every day of the week, and also confirmed the kick-off times for the first and second match day back, in an interview with the El Partidazo #VolverEsGanar show.

The La Liga president also revealed a project to involve La Liga fans in matches, which will be played behind closed doors for the time being. The 'Applause to Infinity' initiative will see applause from fans from across the world played out in stadiums in the 20th minute of matches.

KICK-OFFS IN THREE TIME SLOTS, WITH FLEXIBILITY

La Liga president Javier Tebas announced the official kick-off times for the first and second matchday back, and also confirmed that there will be three time slots for matches which can be adjusted based on weather conditions, in particular high temperatures.

From now until the end of the season, weekdays will feature regular match slots at 11:30 pm and 1:30 am (the next day) IST, while regular match times for weekend fixtures will be 8:30 pm, 11:30 pm and 1:30 am (the next day) IST.

The first of these slots will be reserved for games played in the north of Spain, where June and July temperatures are milder than the rest of the country. In addition, if the weather conditions are favorable, one more weekend match slot will be included at 4:30 pm IST. Over 40 La Liga games are planned to be played each week.

Sevilla FC vs Real Betis will be played on Thursday 11th June at 1:30 am IST (the next day) to kick off matchday 28 of La Liga. All matches will be shown live on Facebook in the Indian subcontinents.

APPLAUSE TO INFINITY: A TRIBUTE BY LA LIGA, THE CLUBS AND FANS TO THE HEROES OF COVID-19

In addition to kick-off times, the La Liga president also unveiled the 'Applause to Infinity' project, an initiative which will involve La Liga fans from all over the world and pay tribute to the heroes who are fighting to overcome the current global health pandemic.

The restart of the league season will see all La Liga teams forced to play behind closed doors due to the exceptional measures taken to deal with the pandemic. Applause to Infinity will, however, ensure that fans' presence is felt during every La Liga match, with their applause ringing out in stadiums in the 20th minute.

To this end, La Liga has created a website where fans from all over the world can upload applause in support of their club as well as the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. A single track will then be created using sounds from across the globe and played in stadiums in the 20th minute of matches. The applause will help build a wall of sound in commemoration of the heroic efforts that have been made to overcome the crisis.

"Supporters in the stands make football complete but now, due to reasons beyond their control, they won't be able to be there. We have created this initiative to help fans be a part of La Liga's return and also as an opportunity for them to show their support for the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. We want them to feel close to their team, even if they cannot be in the stadiums cheering them on, and for players to feel the support of their fans," Javier Tebas said.