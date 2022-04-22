CHANGE LANGUAGE
La Liga: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Strike Earns Barcelona Tough Win at Real Sociedad
1-MIN READ

La Liga: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Strike Earns Barcelona Tough Win at Real Sociedad

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates with Barcelona teammates (Twitter)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the match as Barcelona got a feisty 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in La Liga

Barcelona ground out a feisty 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Thursday to tighten their grip on a top-four finish in La Liga and put the disappointing home loss to lowly Cadiz behind them.

Barca climbed to second in the standings, level on points with third-placed Sevilla and 15 behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barca, who have a game in hand, host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday but Real Madrid need only four more points from their last five games to secure the title.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Barcelona’s winner on 11 minutes after Ousmane Dembele struck the post and Ferran Torres crossed to the Gabon striker who guided home a gentle header from close range.

first published:April 22, 2022, 07:24 IST