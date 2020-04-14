La Liga Players Keeping Fans Engaged Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown, Here's How

Madrid: Spain is currently in lockdown, yet La Liga players are keeping themselves busy and, more often than not, involving fans around the world. They are staying busy and helping to keep football fans around Spain motivated and encouraged too.

Here is a look at some of the activities that the top footballing personalities in the country have been up to:

COMMEMORATING WORLD HEALTH DAY

Throughout the period of quarantine in Spain, there has been daily applause for the healthcare workers and for all those who are looking out for people at this difficult time. That is continuing and there was an extra special reason to pay tribute to health workers on Tuesday, since it was World Health Day.

CYCLING INDOORS

As has been the case throughout this period of quarantine, La Liga players have been trying to ensure they stay in good shape. In addition to the more traditional workouts, there have been some more alternatives ways of keeping fit and one of them involved Cadiz players Jean-Pierre Rhyner and Yann Bodiger, who livestreamed their session on exercise bikes for fans to see.

SHOWING OFF THEIR SKILLS

It's not just strength and fitness training that the players of La Liga are focussing on right now. The players of Spain's top teams are also determined to maintain the sharpness of their first touch and have been sharing videos of their skills with the ball at their feet.

DUSTING OFF A SHIRT COLLECTION

Shirts are exchanged after almost every football match, meaning that the players of La Liga have all built up impressive collections. Loren Moron showed off his for Real Betis' official media channels, picking a colourful starting 11 and bench of his favourite jerseys.

ANSWERING LA LIGA'S SOCIAL MEDIA TEST

La Liga's social media tests are continuing and Santi Cazorla's responses have been shared on social media this week. He was asked several questions, revealing a lot about what makes him tick. He revealed his greatest strength, an area to improve on, his favourite goal, his fastest teammate, his strongest teammate and more.

WATCHING A SPECIAL DOCUMENTARY

A documentary has been broadcast on Spanish TV called ‘Maneras de Vivir' – which would be ‘Ways to Live' in English. It details the incredible work being done by Levante's charitable foundation, with the documentary following 10 people with various disabilities who are involved in the club's sporting projects. It has received excellent feedback, including from within the Levante first-team squad.

CATCHING UP WITH OLD FRIENDS

This period of staying at home means that many have more time on their hands than they usually do, making this an excellent month to catch up with old friends. That's exactly what some of the star Real Madrid players from the start of the 21st century did on Wednesday night, as Ronaldo video called Roberto Carlos, Luis Figo, David Beckham and Iker Casillas, broadcasting the chat live on Instagram.

MOURNING A LA LIGA LEGEND

There was some sad news for the La Liga family this week as Spanish football mourned the passing of Radomir Antic, the Serbian who became the only coach to ever manage all three of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona. He also spent time in charge at Real Zaragoza, Real Oviedo and Celta Vigo and was beloved and respected around Spain. His former clubs and several of his former players paid their respects on social media.