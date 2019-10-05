La Liga Real Madrid vs Granada Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

After two years of domestic disappointment, Zinedine Zidane said in April that La Liga would be Real Madrid's priority this season and they remain unbeaten, as they get ready to face Granada and have three consecutive clean sheets in the league.

Yet aside from an excellent win away at Sevilla last month, Zidane's team have looked laboured, particularly at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the tension and frustration in the stands has regularly taken hold on the pitch. Eden Hazard has been sluggish and the midfield stodgy.

On the other hand, Thibaut Courtois was unavailable after he did not play the second half of Madrid's 2-2 draw vs Club Brugge in the Champions League. It was reported that Courtois had been diagnosed with anxiety, even though Madrid denied it and said he was suffering from acute gastroenteritis. Marcelo also misses due to a leg injury.

Promoted after finishing second in Segunda last term, Diego Martinez's Granada have made a remarkable start, even if their coach feigns ignorance about their heady place in the table.

"We are not interested," he said last month. "I don't look at the table. In May, I will."

La Liga 2019 Real Madrid Line-up vs Granada: Alphonse Areola; Dani Carvajal, Raphael Varane, Sergio Ramos, Alvaro Odriozola; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Eden Hazard.

La Liga 2019 Granada Line-up vs Real Madrid: Rui Silva; Carlos Neva, German Sanchez, Domingos Duarte, Victor Diaz; Angel Montoro, Ramon Azeez, Yangel Herrera; Darwin Machis, Roberto Soldado, Antonio Puertas.

Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Granada live in India?

Real Madrid vs Granada will commence at 7.30PM on Saturday, October 5. The La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Granada match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Granada match live telecast will be on Facebook.

How and where to watch online La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Granada live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs Granada live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.