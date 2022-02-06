La Liga Real Madrid vs Granada LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid enter the La Liga fixture after being eliminated by Athletic Club in the quarter-finals of the Copa Del Rey on Saturday. The Los Blancos were stunned as Athletic Club scored in the 89th minute to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. Carlo Ancelotti will need to focus on La Liga as the Madridistas have a slender four-point lead in La Liga at the moment and a loss could change the entire course of the race for the league title, with Sevilla sitting in second and waiting to pounce on the opportunity. Madrid faces 14th placed Granada who have won one match, losing two and drawing two in their last five fixtures played. A chance for Real Madrid to extend their lead and focus on the league and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Real Madrid vs Granada match live streaming online and telecast.

La Liga Real Madrid vs Granada: Team News, Injury Update

For Real Madrid, Ancelotti faces as few concerns as No.9 Karim Benzema is out of action due to a hamstring injury. Ferland Mendy is expected to make a return but could be benched. Marco Asensio could once again be upfront along with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

For Granada, Santiago Arias is expected to make a return along with Carlos Neva and Aaron Escandell. Coach Robert Moreno is expected to make a few changes and form a defensive line-up against Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Granada probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting line-up: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Lucas Vazquez, Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Rodrygo, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Jr.

Granada Predicted Starting line-up: Maximiano (GK), Sergio Escudero, Raul Torrente, German Sanchez, Victor Diaz, Antonio Puertas, Angel Montoro, Luis Milla, Alex Collado, Luis Suarez, Jorge Molina

What time is the La Liga Real Madrid vs Granada kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Monday at 1:30 AM IST at Santiago Bernabeu.

What TV channel will show the La Liga Real Madrid vs Granada match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga Real Madrid vs Granada fixture?

The match between Real Madrid and Granada will be live-streamed on the Voot app.

