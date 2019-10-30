La Liga, Real Madrid vs Leganes LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News
La Liga 2019-20: Real Madrid take on Leganes in the mid-week league fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid host Leganes in La Liga. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Real Madrid host Leganes on Thursday, October 31 at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium for their upcoming La Liga fixture. Real Madrid, who lost their top spot on the league table after losing to Mallorca 1-0 in their previous fixture, will want to get back on track when they take on bottom-placed Leganes. On the other hand, Leganes, who recently registered their first victory this season, will eye producing a Mallorca-like upset in their away fixture. The La Liga 2019 Real Madrid vs Leganes game will commence at 1:45AM.
Real Madrid will host Leganes without Gareth Bale (calf injury) and James Rodriguez. Rodriguez had missed training on Tuesday due to the birth of his child. Bale joins the long injury list at Real Madrid that includes Nacho, who has a knee problem, and Marco Asensio, who is recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.
Meanwhile, Leganes will travel without Alexander Szymanowski, Fede, Rodrigo Tarin, Ruben Perez and Marc Navarro.
La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid possible starting line-up vs Leganes: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Hazard
La Liga 2019-20 Leganes possible starting line-up vs Real Madrid: Cuellar; Rosales, Bustinza, Siovas, Silva; Mesa, Rivera, Recio; Arnaiz, Carrilo, Braithwaite
Where to watch La Liga Real Madrid vs Leganes live in India?
Real Madrid vs Leganes will commence at 1.45AM on Thursday, October 31. The La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Leganes match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The La Liga Real Madrid vs Leganes match live telecast will be on Facebook.
How and where to watch online La Liga 2019-20 Real Madrid vs Leganes live streaming?
The Real Madrid vs Leganes live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.
