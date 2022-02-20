La Liga: Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao Gear up for 'Crucial' Clash in 150th Basque Derby

Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao will face each other on Sunday in a crucial La Liga clash at San Mames Stadium. Real Sociedad are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have endured a series of unfortunate results following a strong start to their Spanish league campaign. In their last match, which was in Europa League, they were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig. However, they won their previous La Liga match which they played against Granada.

On the other hand, Athletic Bilbao are in eighth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks.They slumped to a 3-2 defeat against Mallorca in their previous Spanish league encounter. Marcelino García’s team would be hoping for a better result as they chase European football.

The History of Basque Derby

La Liga’s Basque Derby is a unique fixture in Spanish football, with the rivalry between Bilbao’s Athletic Club and San Sebastian-based Real Sociedad going far beyond just football. The historic enmity between the Basque country’s two biggest cities, industrial Bilbao and aristocratic San Sebastian, found a sporting outlet when football arrived in the early 20th century.

Exhibition and friendly games between the clubs immediately began, with the beginning of the Basque Regional League in 1913 bringing official status. A famous early derby in February 1914 was won 3-2 by Athletic, with the opener scored by legendary Los Leones striker Pichichi. The rivalry continued as La Liga’s inaugural season kicked-off in 1928/29, as Athletic came from 0-2 down to win the first derby 4-2.

The early 1980s was a golden age for Basque football, with La Real winning their two La Liga titles to date in 1980/81 and 81/82, and Athletic Club following up with a double in the next two years.

There have been 149 La Liga Basque derbies to date, with Athletic winning 59 times, La Real 51, and 39 draws. Many players have featured for both clubs over the years, including former Athletic Club midfielder and coach Gaizka Garitano. Only two players have scored for each side in the fixture, striker Rafa Iriondo in the 1950s and 60s and forward Pedro Uralde in the 1980s.

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; De Marcos, Alvarez, Martinez, Berchiche; Berenguer, Vencedor, D Garcia, Muniain; Williams, R Garcia

Real Sociedad possible starting lineup:

Remiro; Gorosabel, Elustondo, Normand, Munoz; Merino, Silva, Zubimendi; Oyarzabal, Isak, Portu

