Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

La Liga: Sparse Santiago Bernabeu Crowd Witnesses Real Madrid beat Villarreal

La Liga: Real Madrid beat Villarreal 3-2 at the Santiago Bernabeu in front of a crowd that was almost half of the stadium's capacity.

Reuters

Updated:May 6, 2019, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
La Liga: Sparse Santiago Bernabeu Crowd Witnesses Real Madrid beat Villarreal
Mariano Diaz scored a brace in Real Madrid's close win over Villarreal. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Madrid: Real Madrid earned a fifth consecutive home win by beating Villarreal 3-2 in an open and entertaining game on Sunday in front of their lowest crowd for a league fixture this season.

Madrid got off to an ideal start when Mariano Diaz netted in the second minute after teenager Brahim Diaz had chased down Santi Cazorla but Villarreal hit back in the 11th when Gerard Moreno slammed the ball inside the near post from outside the area after Real midfielder Casemiro was dispossessed.

Madrid, got themselves back in front shortly before halftime when defender Jesus Vallejo stuck the ball into an empty net after a deflected shot from Marcelo, while Mariano struck again early in the second half to stretch his side's advantage.

Villarreal continued to threaten and after they missed several chances Jaume Costa pulled a goal back in stoppage time, while defender Xavier Quintilla had an opportunity to level in the final seconds of the game but missed the target.

As a disappointing season for Madrid winds to a close, the encounter at the Bernabeu was played in front of only 46,294 fans, in a stadium that holds over 80,000.

Madrid are third in the standings on 68 points after 36 games and still have an outside chance of catching second-placed Atletico Madrid who have 74 after losing at Espanyol on Saturday.

Champions Barcelona have 83 points after losing 2-0 at Celta Vigo.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram