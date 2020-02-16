Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga: Sevilla Miss Chance to Go into Top 4 as They are Held by Rock Bottom Espanyol

La Liga 2019-20: Sevila remained fifth in the points table after a 2-2 draw with bottom-placed Espanyol.

AFP

Updated:February 16, 2020, 10:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga: Sevilla Miss Chance to Go into Top 4 as They are Held by Rock Bottom Espanyol
Sevilla (Photo Credit: @SevillaFC_ENG)

Madrid: Sevilla missed the chance to move in to the La Liga top four on Sunday as they drew 2-2 with rock-bottom Espanyol.

The Andalusian outfit failed to take advantage of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid's own 2-2 draw at Valencia on Friday. Sevilla stay fifth, level on 40 points with Diego Simeone's side who occupy the final Champions League place.

Espanyol remain last, three points from safety alongside Leganes, who earlier played out a goalless draw with Real Betis.

Lucas Ocampos headed Sevilla in front after 14 minutes before Adrian Embarba levelled the scores with a free-kick that crashed through a poor wall.

China winger Wu Lei put the away side ahead when he slotted home Espanyol's second five minutes after the break.

However Victor Sanchez was sent off for a second bookable offence when he clipped over Youssef En-Nesyri as the Moroccan forward surged towards goal.

Suso exploited Sevilla's man advantage to score his first goal for the club since arriving on loan from AC Milan last month, cutting inside before firing inside Diego Lopez's near post.

The Basque derby between Eibar and Real Sociedad is awaiting a new date after being called off on Saturday due to poor air quality.

Sociedad were due to make the short journey to Eibar, an industrial town in a narrow valley, for a 1500 GMT kick-off.

However the Basque regional health department had recommended that sports be avoided in the area after a rockslide on February 6 into the Zaldibar rubbish dump, about eight kilometres (4.97 miles) from Eibar's Ipurua stadium.

Two employees of the company which manages the dump are still missing.

Later Real Madrid can restore their three-point lead at the top of the division when they host lowly Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram