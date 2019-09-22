Take the pledge to vote

La Liga Sevilla vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

La Liga 2019-20: Sevilla host Real Madrid as both the sides play their fifth game of the season.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 22, 2019, 11:15 PM IST
La Liga Sevilla vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India
File photo of Real Madrid. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Sevilla welcome Real Madrid on Sunday as the La Liga action spices up after Barcelona's shock 2-0 loss to Granada on Saturday.

Sevilla have 10 points from their first four games under new coach Julen Lopetegui, with ex-Eibar midfielder Joan Jordan and on loan from Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon in great form. But Zinedine Zidane's side are just two points behind them, with LaLiga's current 'Pichichi' topscorer Karim Benzema in top form.

Adding to the intrigue is Los Blancos have lost each of their last four LaLiga visits to the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan, including 3-0 last season, during the Andalusians current coach Julen Lopetegui's short spell in charge of Madrid.

La Liga 2019 Live: SEVILLA VS REAL MADRID Live Streaming

Where to watch La Liga 2019 Sevilla vs Real Madrid live in India?

The Sevilla vs Real Madrid match in the La Liga will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville. The La Liga Sevilla vs Real Madrid live telecast will be on Facebook in India at 12.30AM.

How and where to watch La Liga 2019 Sevilla vs Real Madrid live streaming?

The Sevilla vs Real Madrid live stream will be available on Facebook app and facebook.com website in India.

