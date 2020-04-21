FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

La Liga, Spanish FA Agree Training Restart Protocol After Coronavirus Lockdown Ends

La Liga

La Liga

La Liga clubs will train again "when health conditions allow it, and by following strict health protocols, Spanish National Sports Council said.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 21, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
Share this:

Madrid: La Liga and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have agreed a return to training protocol for professional players in the country after the coronavirus outbreak, the Spanish National Sports Council (CSD) announced on Monday.

Spain's top division has been suspended since March 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak which has so far killed more than 20,800 people, the third-highest number of deaths in the world after the United States and Italy.

"This decision remains controlled by the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and by the decisions adopted by the Ministry of Health," the CSD said in a statement.

La Liga clubs will train again "when health conditions allow it, and by following strict health protocols," it added.

According to local media reports La Liga has already outlined a proposition which includes testing players as well as a progression from individual training to sessions with whole squads.

League chief Javier Tebas last week said play could restart as early as next month, although a fortnight extension of the nationwide lockdown until May 9 announced on Saturday appears to have scuppered those plans.

During the weekend's meeting between La Liga, the RFEF and the CSD, which reportedly took more than eight hours, the trio decided television income from football would be used to save other sports.

"The La Liga presidents and the federation have committed to create a contingency fund of 10 million euros ($10.86 million) to help vulnerable sports, and have invited other entities like the players union to take part," the CSD's statement said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,659,880

    +46,821*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,476,916

    +74,840*

  • Cured/Discharged

    646,739

    +22,828*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,297

    +5,191*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres