La Liga Strugglers Alaves Sack Coach Jose Luis Mendilibar After 12 Matches in Charge

Jose Luis Mendilibar (Reuters Photo)

61-year-old Jose Luis Mendilibar had previously coached teams including Athletic Bilbao, Valladolid, Osasuna and Eibar

Spanish Liga strugglers Alaves on Monday sacked coach Jose Luis Mendilibar after 12 matches in charge as the Basque club sit bottom of the league.

“Despite the effort of the coach and squad, the result has not been as expected and in the 12 games that (Mendilibar) has led Deportivo Alaves, only one victory has been achieved," a club statement read.

A 4-1 defeat this weekend to Atletico Madrid, leaves the team six points from safety, with eight games left this campaign.

The 61-year-old Basque had previously coached teams including Athletic Bilbao, Valladolid, Osasuna and Eibar.

first published:April 05, 2022, 13:04 IST