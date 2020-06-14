FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

La Liga: Top-4 Hopes Take a Hit after Atletico Madrid are Held 1-1 at Atheltic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Iker Muniain scored for Athletic Bilbao as Diego Costa equalised for Atletico Madrid on their La Liga return.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 8:00 PM IST
Share this:

Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday on their return to action after La Liga's three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, missing out on the chance to capitalise on slip-ups by their rivals for Champions League places.

Iker Muniain gave Athletic the lead in an empty San Mames stadium by prodding home in the 37th minute to complete a clever move but Atletico responded two minutes later when Diego Costa slotted in following a through ball from Koke.

Diego Simeone's Atletico side had the best chance to win the game after the interval when Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon parried a cross from Renan Lodi into the path of Santiago Arias but the keeper recovered to block the rebound with his leg.

Atletico are sixth on 46 points, level with fifth-placed Getafe, who lost at Granada on Friday, and fourth-placed Real Sociedad, who host Osasuna later on Sunday. Athletic are 10th on 38.

Share this: