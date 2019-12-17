Take the pledge to vote

La Liga Top Spot on Offer as Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash in El Clasico

Barcelona host Real Madrid Clash at the Nou Camp with the winner of El Clasico going top of the table through the winter break.

IANS

Updated:December 17, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
La Liga Top Spot on Offer as Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash in El Clasico
Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona and Real Madrid go into Wednesdays hugely-awaited La Liga El Clasico locked together at the top of the table after late drama in both their games last weekend.

La Liga's top two sides are currently tied on 35 points each, four ahead of third-placed Sevilla, with El Clasico as their game in hand.

The winner of the rearranged game at the Camp Nou this week will go to the top of the table through the winter break.

The two months since the fixture was initially postponed in October has seen both Real and Barca kick into much better form following up-and-down starts to the campaign.

Both teams had stiff tests this weekend, though. Barca were in action first and found themselves involved in a thriller at Real Sociedad on Saturday. Txuri-urdin captain Mikel Oyarzabal put his side in front from the penalty spot but Barça seemed to have turned it around with goals from Antoine Griezmann and Luis Suarez before home forward Alexander Isak equalised for 2-2 late on to ensure the spoils were shared.

Sunday saw Zinedine Zidane's side start strong at Valencia but appeared to be heading for defeat when Los Che youngster Carlos Soler scored with 12 minutes remaining.

But there was still time for Karim Benzema to hammer in an equaliser, after his team's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had gone forward for a 95th minute corner, bringing a 1-1 final score.

The two sides have also been evolving together over the course of the 2019/20 season. Real Madrid have been invigorated by the emergence of youngsters Fede Valverde and Rodrygo, with the Uruguayan midfielder, 21, and Brazilian forward, 18, both potentially match-winners as they look to start El Clasico for the first time.

An issue for Zidane is on the left of the defence, where versatile utility man Nacho Fernandez filled in against Valencia on Sunday.

Barca have also been tweaking their side positively as the season has progressed, with summer arrivals Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann now more integrated into Barça's trademark passing style of football. The return to prominence of Ivan Rakitic has also helped their midfield cohesion, while left-back Jordi Alba proving himself fit again on Saturday was another boost.

Much of the focus will again be on Barca talisman Lionel Messi, who has 18 goals and nine assists in 29 career El Clasico matches in La Liga. Although Messi was missing with injury in the corresponding fixture last season, Barça still ran out resounding 5-1 winners at the Camp Nou, with Uruguayan star Luis Suarez stepping up with a hat-trick.

Zidane was, however, unbeaten at the Camp Nou in La Liga during his first term as Real Madrid coach, winning 2-1 in 2015/16 and securing draws during the two following campaigns. Valverde also has an excellent record in El Clasico, with last March's 1-0 La Liga victory at the Santiago Bernabeu making it three wins and a draw in four meetings since taking the Barca job.

