Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

La Liga: Valencia Get Back to Winning Ways with Victory over Real Betis

Kevin Gameiro and Dani Parejo scored as Valencia defeated Real Betis 2-1 in La Liga.

AFP

Updated:February 29, 2020, 10:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
La Liga: Valencia Get Back to Winning Ways with Victory over Real Betis
Valencia (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Madrid: Valencia stopped the rot by securing their first win in six matches on Saturday as Kevin Gameiro and Dani Parejo scored in a 2-1 victory over Real Betis.

Gameiro's curling shot flew in off the post at Mestalla before Parejo added a late second to give Valencia a much-needed boost in their pursuit of La Liga's top four.

Loren Moron fired in a consolation for Betis deep in injury-time.

Valencia had also been disrupted by the spread of coronavirus after a sports journalist covering the team was confirmed last week to have contracted the illness, prompting the club to cancel all press activity before and after the game.

The result lifts Albert Celades' side to seventh in La Liga while Betis drop to 13th, their own sticky patch extended to seven matches without a win.

After being thrashed 4-1 by Atalanta to leave them on the brink of being knocked out of the Champions League last 16, Valencia were beaten 3-0 by fellow top-four hopefuls Real Sociedad last weekend.

Celades will hope a determined performance against Betis can kickstart a recovery with winnable games up next in the league against Alaves and Levante, with the second leg at home to Atalanta coming in between.

Betis might have taken the lead had the lively Nabil Fekir taken advantage of Parejo giving the ball away early in his own box.

Valencia's Jose Gaya then hit the crossbar with an effort from distance that almost dropped in.

All three goals came after half-time. Fekir skimmed the bar after meeting a cut-back from Joaquin and then Valencia took the lead, Gameiro pushing the ball into space on the edge of the area before curling in off the far post.

They gave themselves some breathing space when Parejo was allowed to take a touch and steer in a second, which was needed, as Moron banged home for Betis from close range in the 93rd minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram