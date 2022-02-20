La Liga Valencia vs FC Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Valencia host FC Barcelona at the Estadio Mestalla on Sunday in La Liga action, from 20:45 PM IST onwards. The Catalan giants enter the fixture after managing to draw Napoli 1-1 in Europa League action. Valencia, on the other hand, were handed a shocking 1-2 loss by Deportivo Alves. Now, Pepe Bordalas’ side is ranked 12th in the league. Barcelona have claimed the fourth spot, as of now, with 39 points and are ahead of defending La Liga champions Atletico Madrid cause of the goal difference. Xavi’s side have been inconsistent so far. They have won two matches, drawn two and lost one in their last five fixtures. Whereas, Valencia have won one match, drawn two and lost two. A crucial match for both sides with important points for taking and fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the Valencia vs FC Barcelona clash live streaming online and telecast.

La Liga Valencia vs FC Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Valencia will be without the services of goalkeeper Jaspar Cillessen and defender Gabriel Paulista due to injury. Coach Bordalas is expected to make changes and bring in Bryan Gil, Hugo Duro and Dimitri Foulquier in the XI.

For Barcelona, Dest and Mingueza return to action after recovering, however, striker Memphis Depay is still doubtful which could see Torres upfront along with Gavi and Traore. Pierre Emeric Aubameyang and Dani Alves are expected to be on the bench for the clash.

Valencia vs FC Barcelona probable XI:

Valencia Predicted Starting line-up: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Jose Gaya, Omar Alderete, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier, Bryan Gil, Hugo Guillamon, Ilaix Morabia, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes, Hugo Duro

FC Barcelona Alaves Predicted Starting line-up: Marc-andre ter Stegen (GK), Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Oscar Mingueza, Serginho Dest, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Pablo Gavira, Ferran Torres, Adama Traore

What time is the La Liga Valencia vs FC Barcelona kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at 20:45 PM IST at the Estadio Mestalla.

What TV channel will show the La Liga Valencia vs FC Barcelona match?

The La Liga matches will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga Valencia vs FC Barcelona fixture?

The match between Valencia and FC Barcelona will be live streamed on the Voot app.

