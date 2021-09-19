La Liga Valencia vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Valencia are set to host Real Madrid at the Mestalla stadium for an important La Liga fixture on Monday. Both Real Madrid and Valencia have been impressive in the Spanish league so far this season. Real Madrid are leading the La Liga table with ten points from four games. The second spot on the list is reserved by Valencia. They have also collected ten points from fours game with three wins and one draw.

Valencia are coming into this match on the back of an impressive 4-1 win over Osasuna and will hope for a similar result against the Los Blancos.

On the other hand, Real Madrid defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the first group match of the UEFA Champions League earlier this week.

With the top spot in the La Liga table up for grab, fans can expect a high-voltage match between Valencia and Real Madrid.

The match between Valencia and Real Madrid will kick off at 12:30 am (IST) on Monday.

La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Denis Cheryshev and Cristiano Piccini will not feature in this game as they have been ruled out from this encounter after picking knocks. Meanwhile, Cristian Rivero has recovered from his injury and could start in this game for the host.

Four Real Madrid players including Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos and Marcelo have been sidelined from this encounter due to their respective injuries. French defender Ferland Mendy is also out of this fixture after picking muscle injury. He will not be available for selection for the next three weeks.

Valencia vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Valencia Probable Starting Line-up: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Gabriel Paulista, Omar Alderete, Jose Gaya, Thierry Correia; Hugo Guillamon, Daniel Wass, Carlos Soler, Dimitri Foulquier; Goncalo Guedes, Maxi Gomez

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match between Valencia and Real Madrid is scheduled to take place on Monday, September 20, at 12:30 am (IST) at Mestalla Stadium.

What TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Real Madrid match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match between Valencia and Real Madrid will be broadcasted on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Valencia vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Valencia and Real Madrid can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.

