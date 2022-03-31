La Liga: 'We Team Up for Peace' Campaign Launched in Support of Ukraine

Spanish football league LaLiga is launching the campaign “We team up for Peace", in support of Ukraine, currently engaged in a war against Russia.

The campaign is being launched in collaboration with the 42 clubs of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank to show their commitment to peace. Through the campaign, the posters will be posted in their stadiums which will have a QR code, via which fans can quickly and easily access the website where they can make donations to the Red Cross.

“This will support the humanitarian work the organisation has been carrying out continuously in the territory since the beginning of the invasion," the league said in a release.

“As well as its presence in all LaLiga stadiums, this campaign will also be promoted during broadcasts of the matches of the competition and through other media and communication channels, in order to maximise the charitable impact as much as possible," it added.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the LaLiga Foundation has also made a donation to the cause, one that will go towards the purchase of essential materials. Apart from this, there are many other initiatives run by LaLiga in support of Ukraine.