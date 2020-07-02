La Liga: Zinedine Zidane Rests Eden Hazard for Getafe Clash, Warns Real Madrid against Overconfidence

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane caused a surprise after he left winger Eden Hazard out of his squad to face Getafe in the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Thursday night.

Hazard still hasn't got back to anywhere near his best form after a long-term ankle injury. Speaking in his press conference before announcing the squad, Zidane was asked about several hard challenges the winger had received since the return of football to Spain, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We know he is very good, and our rivals know that as well. Our rivals play hard, but we have to be relaxed. Eden has had a few problems because he has been out of action for a long time, and we have to have patience with him, but he will be fine again soon," explained Zidane.

Barcelona's 2-2 draw at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday means that Real Madrid can go four points clear of their title rival with a win on Thursday.

"I am happy and proud of the players because what they are doing isn't easy. However, we still have six finals to play, and we have to give everything. We are in good shape, but that doesn't mean anything," commented the Real Madrid coach, who doesn't want to see an excess of confidence.

"There are 18 points to play for, and I am not going to say anything until we are mathematically champions. I have been in this situation as a player, and at the moment, we haven't won anything," he insisted.