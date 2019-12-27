Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

La Liga's Bottom-placed Side Espanyol Appoint Third Coach of the Season

Former Spain international Abelardo Fernandez replaced Pablo Machin at the helm for Espanyol.

AFP

December 27, 2019
La Liga's Bottom-placed Side Espanyol Appoint Third Coach of the Season
Abelardo Fernandez is the new Espanyol coach. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Barcelona: Barcelona's less celebrated cross-town cousins Espanyol appointed their third coach of the season on Friday as former Spain international Abelardo Fernandez took the helm of La Liga's bottom club.

Espanyol have just 10 points from 18 games and fired coach Pablo Machin and three of his staff on Monday after the weekend 2-0 defeat to second bottom Leganes.

Machin took over in October when previous incumbent David Gallego was sacked after eight games and just one win in early October.

The new coach Fernandez, 49, is a former Barcelona and Spain defender and left Liga outfit Alaves after finishing 14th at the end of last season.

