LAK vs RPD Dream11 Predictions, Dream11 Austrian League 2019-20, LASK Linz vs Rapid Wien Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In their next Austrian League 2019-20 outing, team LASK Link will play against Rapid Wien on Wednesday, June 10. The Austrian League 2019-20 LAK vs RPD will be hosted at the Raiffeisen Arena.

LASK Link’s performance haven’t stayed impressive at all post the coronavirus hiatus as the club did not claim victory over a single match since their return to the field.

In the current standings in the Austrian League 2019-20 score table, LASK Linz are at the fourth spot with 22 points in their kitty, while Rapid Wien are placed third with 23 points to their name.The LASK Link vs Rapid Wien match is scheduled to start at 10pm tonight.

In the team news, Goiginger and Potzmann will not be playing for LASK once again as the players are suffering from their injuries. On the other hand, Rapied Wien will miss Barac and Szanto on field due to the current injuries.

Austrian League 2019-20 LASK Link Vs Rapid Wien Dream11 Prediction: LAK vs RPD Dream11 Team

Austrian League 2019-20 LASK Link Vs Rapid Wien, LAK vs RPD Dream11 Captain: Joao Klauss

Austrian League 2019-20 LASK Link Vs Rapid Wien, LAK vs RPD Dream11 Vice captain: Dominik Frieser

Austrian League 2019-20 LASK Link Vs Rapid Wien, LAK vs RPD Dream11 Goalkeeper: Alexander Schlager

Austrian League 2019-20 LASK Link Vs Rapid Wien, LAK vs RPD Dream11 Striker: Joao Klauss, Dominik Frieser, Christoph Knasmullner,

Austrian League 2019-20 LASK Link Vs Rapid Wien, LAK vs RPD Dream11 Defender: Petar Filipkovic, Gernot Trauner, Maximilian Hofmann, Filip Stojkovic

Austrian League 2019-20 LASK Link Vs Rapid Wien, LAK vs RPD Dream11 Midfielder: Husein Balic, Peter Michorl, Kelvin Arase

Austrian League 2019-20 LASK Link Probable Lineup Vs Rapid Wien: Alexander Schlager, Petar Filipkovic, Gernot Trauner, Philipp Wiesinger, Christian Ramsebner, Rene Renner, Dominik Frieser, Husein Balic, Peter Michorl, Samuel Tetteh, Joao Klauss

Austrian League 2019-20 Rapid Wien Probable Lineup Vs LASK Link: Richard Strebinger, Christopher Dibon, Mario Sonnleitner, Srdjan Grahovac, Filip Stojkovic, Maximilian Hofmann, Maximilian Ullmann, Dejan Ljubicic, Kelvin Arase, Dejan Petrovic, Christoph Knasmullner