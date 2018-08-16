English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Takes Over as Chairman of Queens Park Rangers
Queens Park Rangers have appointed British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia as their new chairman, with co-chairmen Tony Fernandes and Ruben Gnanalingam vacating their positions, the Championship club announced on Wednesday.
Amit Bhatia - Queens Park Rangers Holdings Ltd Vice Chairman Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Matthew Childs
Loading...
Queens Park Rangers have appointed British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia as their new chairman, with co-chairmen Tony Fernandes and Ruben Gnanalingam vacating their positions, the Championship club announced on Wednesday.
Bhatia, who previously served as vice chairman, will work alongside the management team led by chief executive Lee Hoos at the second-tier side.
Malaysian businessman Fernandes, who has been with the club since first taking over in 2011, said it would be best for QPR to have a chairman based in the UK.
"It's time for the club to have a chairman who is based in London," he said in a statement.
"It was important for me to step down at a time where we have solved many issues such as FFP (Financial Fair Play), making the club sustainable, building a strong academy and having a strong backroom team."
Last month, QPR were fined 17 million pounds ($21.6 million)as part of a 42 million-pound settlement with the English Football League for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.
Bhatia joined the board at Loftus Road in December 2007 as representative of father-in-law and ArcelorMittal chairman Lakshmi Mittal, who bought a shareholding in the club alongside Bernie Ecclestone and Flavio Briatore.
"I'm excited to be stepping into the role as chairman of QPR, and have accepted this position fully aware of the responsibilities and pressures that come with this appointment," Bhatia said.
"In returning to the club as chairman this season, I hope to draw on the experiences of the past 10 years to help Steve (McClaren, manager), Lee, Les (Ferdinand, director of football) and the entire QPR family further the progress we have made under Tony and Ruben's leadership."
Gnanalingam will replace Bhatia as vice chairman and remain chairman of the club's trust.
Also Watch
Bhatia, who previously served as vice chairman, will work alongside the management team led by chief executive Lee Hoos at the second-tier side.
Malaysian businessman Fernandes, who has been with the club since first taking over in 2011, said it would be best for QPR to have a chairman based in the UK.
"It's time for the club to have a chairman who is based in London," he said in a statement.
"It was important for me to step down at a time where we have solved many issues such as FFP (Financial Fair Play), making the club sustainable, building a strong academy and having a strong backroom team."
Last month, QPR were fined 17 million pounds ($21.6 million)as part of a 42 million-pound settlement with the English Football League for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations.
Bhatia joined the board at Loftus Road in December 2007 as representative of father-in-law and ArcelorMittal chairman Lakshmi Mittal, who bought a shareholding in the club alongside Bernie Ecclestone and Flavio Briatore.
"I'm excited to be stepping into the role as chairman of QPR, and have accepted this position fully aware of the responsibilities and pressures that come with this appointment," Bhatia said.
"In returning to the club as chairman this season, I hope to draw on the experiences of the past 10 years to help Steve (McClaren, manager), Lee, Les (Ferdinand, director of football) and the entire QPR family further the progress we have made under Tony and Ruben's leadership."
Gnanalingam will replace Bhatia as vice chairman and remain chairman of the club's trust.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Atletico Madrid Come Back to Beat Julen Lopetegui's Real Madrid in Super Cup
- Novak Djokovic Overcomes Stomach Trouble as Alex Zverev Exits in Cincinnati
- Satyameva Jayate Review: John Takes on Manoj Bajpayee & Loses in This Predictable Cop Drama
- Asian Games: Indian Coaches Live in Past, Need Foreign Help, Says Yogeshwar
- Jio GigaFiber Registration Live: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...