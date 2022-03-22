LaLiga: Watch Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 'Dragon Ball Z' Celebration to Mark Barcelona's 4-0 Victory over Real Madrid

Barcelona’s new signee Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in sensational form since joining the club earlier this year on a free transfer from Premier League side Arsenal. The Gabonese striker has lived up to the expectations of his manager Xavi, with consistent goals and assists. The Barcelona boss’ reliance on the striker paid off once again, as Aubameyang scored twice and assisted another in a crucial El Clasico encounter against arch-rivals Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabeu on Monday.

Xavi’s move to start with Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele proved right on Clasico night. Ronald Araujo headed in crosses from Dembele before the break to start the scoring, Aubameyang on his Clasico debut scored twice on each side of the break, before he flicked the ball into the path of Torres, who chipped in their fourth to seal the deal.

Despite steamrolling the Capital giants 4-0, another highlight hogged the limelight, it was Aubameyang’s unique celebration after his second brace in the 51st minute. The Gabonese international is known for his celebrations, whether it’s his signature backflip or unusual ones like sporting a Black Panther mask and giving the “Wakanda forever” salute, he knows how to mark a moment.

He had plenty to celebrate on Monday night and the former Arsenal striker concocted another one after his second goal, when he picked up an orange ball from a fan in the crowd, closed his eyes, and touched his forehead. Aubameyang’s gesture was a reference to the popular manga and anime series Dragon Ball Z character Goku. It corresponds with the “Instant Transmission” power that the Dragon Ball Z characters uses. It’s a power that bestows Goku, or anyone who uses it, the power to teleport over a long distance.

Watch it here:

Aubameyang did the Dragon Ball Z celebration looool pic.twitter.com/UgrHUCna5y— Nick the not-so-quick (@nick_fcb13) March 20, 2022

“It was a ball from Dragon Ball. With it, you can make a wish. I wanted to win and score a goal for my grandparents, who are gone. A friend of mine gave it to me,” the striker later explained about his unique celebration, as per barcablaugranes.com.

The ball was given to him by his friend Alejandro Nicolas, a tattoo artist who has inked artworks on many Barca players including Jordi Alba, David Villa, Marc Bartra, and Ivan Rakitic among others, the publication further cited.

