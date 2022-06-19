'Last Year Was a Nightmare': Manchester United CEO Rips Into Club For Wasting 1 Billion Pounds

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold has teared into the club during an interaction with disgruntled fans. Arnold was brutally honest while terming last season as a “f***king nightmare” for the 20-time Premier League champions as they finished sixth in the standings – the lowest ever in their history.

Man United had a season to forget despite bringing in some new players including superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and defender Raphael Varane. They sacked manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer midway through the campaign before bringing in German Ralf Rangnick.

However, the slide continued under Rangnick with the club failing to even qualify for the Champions League.

A few fans were planning to stage a protest in front of Arnold’s house reportedly frustrated at the lack of new signings even as their rivals including Manchester City and Liverpool continue to shore up their already strong squads.

Arnold was made aware of their plans and he instead approached them himself trying to reason it out.

“We’ve f***ing burned through cash. We spent a billion pounds on players, we spent more than anyone in Europe. I am not thrilled with where we are, it doesn’t sit easy and we’ve got to get this sorted,” Arnold said in a video shared on Twitter.

“You can’t go to our training ground and go ‘show me where that billion pounds is here’” he added.

Arnold further said he hated every minute of Man United’s 2021-22 season.

“I don’t think we’ve done well with the money we’ve spent historically. We’ve blown through an enormous amount of money. Last year was a f***ing nightmare. I was hating every minute of it,” he said.

He though assured the fans that new signings will eventually be made under their new manager Erik ten Hag.

“This summer, the money that the manager and director of football wants is there,” Arnold said.

He also took a shot at former Man United CEO Ed Woodward.

“Do you want me buying the players? Doesn’t that ring a bell?” he said.

He continued, “For the future, for investing in a new stadium and that sort of stuff, for a £250m training ground, we’ve got to do something, we’ve got to get investors in. I need that to do what I want for the club — I’ve got to have more cash than I have now.”

