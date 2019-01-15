English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Late Winner as Australia Down Syria to Reach Asian Cup Last 16
Tom Rogic's injury-time thunderbolt settled an Asian Cup thriller on Tuesday as defending champions Australia beat Syria 3-2 to reach the last 16 and knock out their war-torn rivals.
(AFP)
Loading...
Tom Rogic's injury-time thunderbolt settled an Asian Cup thriller on Tuesday as defending champions Australia beat Syria 3-2 to reach the last 16 and knock out their war-torn rivals.
The result meant the holders finished second in Group B behind Jordan, whose simultaneous 0-0 draw with Palestine gave the Palestinians hope of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.
Syria, vocally backed by thousands of their fans in Al Ain, twice fought back from a goal behind before Rogic slammed home the winner in the third minute of injury time.
Injury-hit Australia, with only six outfield players on the bench, needed just a draw to go through and they got there -- but there were twists along the way.
"It was a helter-skelter game at times," said Socceroos coach Graham Arnold.
"On another night we could've scored more goals but it was a great learning process for our young players. It was a good performance just in terms of the grit and determination."
Syria looked an early threat before Australia started to get a grip on the game and Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren flashed a header just wide.
There was drama on the half-hour when a Syrian free-kick bounced through a packed penalty area and into the net, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Mark Milligan.
But Australia were getting close and Awer Mabil, after seeing one raking shot blocked, unleashed a fabulous effort which curled into the top corner four minutes before half-time.
However, the lead lasted just two minutes as Mouaiad Alajaan's cross picked out birthday boy Omar Khrbin, turning 25 on Tuesday, who saw his header saved by Brighton's Mathew Ryan but then gobbled up the rebound.
On 54 minutes, there was controversy when Chris Ikonomidis's shot was hooked away by Omar Al Midani -- but the ball was judged to have crossed the line by the additional assistant referee, who was surrounded by Syrian players.
The incident silenced the massed ranks of Syrian fans but there was uproar around the stadium shortly afterwards when their team vehemently claimed a penalty for a Milligan handball.
Australia looked firmly in control and they could have had a third goal when substitute Apostolos Giannou saw a low shot cannon off the base of the upright.
But Mexican referee Cesar Ramos threw Syria a lifeline when he gave them a penalty after Omar Al Soma went down in the box -- and the striker stroked them level once more with 10 minutes to go.
It looked like Syria would escape with a vital point before Celtic's Rogic, playing the tournament with a broken hand, belted Australia's third from distance.
"Fitness was the critical factor," shrugged Syria's interim coach Fajr Ibrahim, who took charge when Bernd Stange was sacked following their defeat by Jordan.
"There wasn't a big difference apart from the fitness of the Australian team. They were superior."
Meanwhile, in Dubai, Jordan were held to a goalless draw by Palestine in a fiery clash to preserve their unbeaten record and progress as Group B winners.
Twice quarter-finalists, in 2004 and 2011, Jordan stunned holders Australia in their opening game before beating Syria 2-0.
But they found plucky Palestine a tougher nut to crack in Abu Dhabi.
Abdallatif Al Bahdari's header gave Jordan a scare on the hour-mark of a match that was not one for football purists.
Jordan went close when Ahmad Ersan's long-range blast was blocked by Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamada before the game petered out with both sides content to take a draw.
The result meant the holders finished second in Group B behind Jordan, whose simultaneous 0-0 draw with Palestine gave the Palestinians hope of qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams.
Syria, vocally backed by thousands of their fans in Al Ain, twice fought back from a goal behind before Rogic slammed home the winner in the third minute of injury time.
Injury-hit Australia, with only six outfield players on the bench, needed just a draw to go through and they got there -- but there were twists along the way.
"It was a helter-skelter game at times," said Socceroos coach Graham Arnold.
"On another night we could've scored more goals but it was a great learning process for our young players. It was a good performance just in terms of the grit and determination."
Syria looked an early threat before Australia started to get a grip on the game and Hibernian striker Jamie Maclaren flashed a header just wide.
There was drama on the half-hour when a Syrian free-kick bounced through a packed penalty area and into the net, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Mark Milligan.
But Australia were getting close and Awer Mabil, after seeing one raking shot blocked, unleashed a fabulous effort which curled into the top corner four minutes before half-time.
However, the lead lasted just two minutes as Mouaiad Alajaan's cross picked out birthday boy Omar Khrbin, turning 25 on Tuesday, who saw his header saved by Brighton's Mathew Ryan but then gobbled up the rebound.
On 54 minutes, there was controversy when Chris Ikonomidis's shot was hooked away by Omar Al Midani -- but the ball was judged to have crossed the line by the additional assistant referee, who was surrounded by Syrian players.
The incident silenced the massed ranks of Syrian fans but there was uproar around the stadium shortly afterwards when their team vehemently claimed a penalty for a Milligan handball.
Australia looked firmly in control and they could have had a third goal when substitute Apostolos Giannou saw a low shot cannon off the base of the upright.
But Mexican referee Cesar Ramos threw Syria a lifeline when he gave them a penalty after Omar Al Soma went down in the box -- and the striker stroked them level once more with 10 minutes to go.
It looked like Syria would escape with a vital point before Celtic's Rogic, playing the tournament with a broken hand, belted Australia's third from distance.
"Fitness was the critical factor," shrugged Syria's interim coach Fajr Ibrahim, who took charge when Bernd Stange was sacked following their defeat by Jordan.
"There wasn't a big difference apart from the fitness of the Australian team. They were superior."
Meanwhile, in Dubai, Jordan were held to a goalless draw by Palestine in a fiery clash to preserve their unbeaten record and progress as Group B winners.
Twice quarter-finalists, in 2004 and 2011, Jordan stunned holders Australia in their opening game before beating Syria 2-0.
But they found plucky Palestine a tougher nut to crack in Abu Dhabi.
Abdallatif Al Bahdari's header gave Jordan a scare on the hour-mark of a match that was not one for football purists.
Jordan went close when Ahmad Ersan's long-range blast was blocked by Palestine goalkeeper Rami Hamada before the game petered out with both sides content to take a draw.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YOU Review: Netflix’s New Stalker Drama will Scare You In No Time
- Rajinikanth's Petta Beats Ajith's Viswasam at Box Office, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark
- Novak Djokovic Begins Seventh Aussie Open Title Bid with Romp
- AFC Asian Cup: Jhingan’s Stellar Show in Vain After Halder’s Tired Tackle Sends India Crashing
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Winters: Maintenance Tips and Do It Yourself Guide
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results