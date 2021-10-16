LAZ vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Lazio and Inter Milan: Inter Milan will travel to Stadio Olimpico to take on an inconsistent Lazio unit in a Serie A fixture. Inter Milan are currently on an unbeaten streak of seven games and they will look further extended it on Saturday.

Lazio lost their previous game 0-3 at the hands of Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna and they will be desperate to pick all three points against Inter Milan at their home venue. Lazio’s opponent will head into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo in their domestic league.

Inter Milan have got the better of Lazio on 17 occasions in their last 34 encounters. Lazio have won 12 games while five matches ended in a draw.

Ahead of today’s Lazio and Inter Milan’ Serie A encounter; here is everything you need to know:

LAZ vs INT Telecast

The match between Lazio and Inter Milan will be broadcasted on MTV in India.

LAZ vs INT Live Streaming

The match between Lazio and Inter Milan is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

LAZ vs INT Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, October 16 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy. The game between Lazio and Inter Milan will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

LAZ vs INT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain:Ciro Immobile

Vice-Captain:Christian Eriksen

LAZ vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goal-Keeper: Pepe Reina

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Adam Marusic, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian

Mid-Fielders: Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Luis Alberto, Christian Eriksen, Ivan Perisic

Forward: Ciro Immobile, Lautaro Martinez

Lazio vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Lazio Predicted Starting Line-up: Pepe Reina, Francesco Acerbi, Adam Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Elseid Hysaj, Sergej Milinkovic Savic, Luis Alberto, Felipe Anderson, Jony Rodriguez, Ciro Immobile, Pedro

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Christian Eriksen, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Alexis Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.