Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Lazio Demand 16 Fans Who Were Caught Making Fascists Salute Repay Fine

Italian media reported that Lazio sent individual letters to the concerned fans banning them for three matches.

AFP

Updated:January 22, 2020, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Lazio Demand 16 Fans Who Were Caught Making Fascists Salute Repay Fine
Lazio fans performing Nazi salute. (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Rome: Italian Serie A side Lazio has ordered 16 fans caught making Fascists salutes at a home game to contribute to paying a fine imposed by UEFA over the incident.

Italian sports paper Corriere dello Sport said individual letters had been sent to the fans banning them for three matches and demanding a contribution to financial losses incurred by the club.

Contacted by AFP, Lazio said the letters were "authentic" after a photograph of one letter appeared in several news outlets.

Lazio were fined 20,000 euros by European football's governing body after home fans were caught on video making Fascist salutes during the Europa tie against Rennes on October 3.

A section of the Stadio Olympico stand was ordered closed for the next home Europa tie, reducing income from ticket sales.

"From the footage taken by UEFA and the consequent police investigation, it emerged that you are responsible for the sanctionable behaviour...," the letter read.

It estimated economic damage to the club through lost ticket sales and the fine at "at least 50,000 euros".

"As only the fans identified are responsible for the damage to the club, we invite you to contact us so that you can agree a method of payment to reimburse Lazio."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram