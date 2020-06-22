LCE vs MIL Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20, Lecce vs AC Milan - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Lecce will play host to AC Milan as they restart play in Serie A 2019-20 on Monday, June 22, after a hiatus of more than two months. The Serie A 2019-20 Lecce vs AC Milan will be played at the Via del Mare. Milan, who restarted their campaign against Juventus with Coppa Italia second leg semis fixture, will look to leave behind bad memories in the upcoming away game. With 36 points, Milan are 8th on the standing.

Lecce are in a relegation battle with Genoa. If they manage to win three points tonight then they will be out of the relegation zone.

The Serie A 2019-20 Lecce vs AC Milan will kick off at 11 pm.

Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v AC Milan Dream11 Team prediction, Tips: LCE vs MIL Serie A 2019-20 Dream11 pick

Defender Giulio Donati will be seen seated on Lecce’s suspension bench. Filippo Falco, Diego Farias and Khouma Babacar have been ruled out from Monday night’s game.

Milan will once again be without their star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

LCE vs MIL Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v AC Milan Dream11 Captain: Rebic

LCE vs MIL Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v AC Milan Dream11 Calhanoglu: Calhanoglu

LCE vs MIL Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v AC Milan Dream11 Goalkeeper: Donnarumma

LCE vs MIL Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v AC Milan Dream11 Defender: Rossettini, Romagnoli, Lucioni, Hernandez

LCE vs MIL Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v AC Milan Dream11 Midfielder: Barak, Bennacer, Calhanoglu,

LCE vs MIL Serie A 2019-20 Lecce v AC Milan Dream11 Striker: Rebic, Leao, Lapadula

Serie A 2019-20 Lecce Possible Lineup against AC Milan: Gabriel; Rispoli, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Majer, Deiola, Barak; Mancosu, Saponara; Lapadula

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan Possible Lineup against Lecce: Donnarumma; Conti, Romagnoli, Kjaer, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Leao