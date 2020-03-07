English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

League 1: PSG's Match against Strasbourg Postponed Because of Coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain. (Photo Credit: @AnderHerrera)

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 7, 2020, 7:43 AM IST
Paris: Saturday's Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French League (LFP) said on Friday.

Strasbourg's Alsace region is one of the worst-hit by the coronavirus in France, where 613 cases and nine deaths have been reported.

"Following a decree by the Bas-Rhin prefecture regarding the spread of the coronavirus, the game between Strasbourg and Paris St Germain is postponed to a later date," the LFP said in a statement.

"We have been asked to postpone the game because 25% of the fans come from the (neighbouring) Haut-Rhin (department) where there is a cluster," LFP general director Didier Quillot said.

It is the first Ligue 1 game to be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Several other sporting events in the country have been affected.

The Paris marathon, initially scheduled for April 5, was postponed to Oct 18 and a number of cycling teams pulled out of the Paris-Nice stage race that starts on Sunday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.